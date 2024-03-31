‘Gen V’ star Chance Perdomo dies at 27

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in American television series Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle crash.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” Perdomo’s publicist confirmed his death on Saturday, March 30, to US media.

According to a Variety report, the British-American actor’s publicist also added that authorities have confirmed that no other individuals were involved in the accident. However, other details about the crash weren’t included in the statement.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the statement continued.

Perdomo rose to fame after he was casted as a series regular in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he played Ambrose Spellman for four seasons. He also portrayed Andre Anderson in the Prime Video series Gen V.

Gen V’s producers also released a statement following the actor’s death.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” they said.

Perdomo also starred in the After movie trilogy and the 2018 TV movie Killed My Debt, where his performance earned a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a leading role. – Rappler.com