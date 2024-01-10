LIST: Get to know controversial Golden Globes host Jo Koy through his comedy sets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After the 81st Golden Globes, it wasn’t really the actors, attendees, or award winners that made headlines. It was Jo Koy, the awards ceremony’s first-ever Filipino-American host.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, was on the receiving end of harsh criticism following his Golden Globes hosting gig.

But who is Jo Koy?

Jo Koy is a 52-year-old stand-up comedian who kicked off his comedy career in 1989 by performing at bars, coffee houses, and restaurants. He made his first claim to fame when he guested on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2005.

Since then, his comedy specials have been aired on both Netflix and Comedy Central. He even headlined the 2022 Netflix film Easter Sunday as Joe Valencia, a Filipino man who comes home to spend Easter Sunday with his family.

Many of his jokes have been deemed controversial and offensive in the past, as he would often poke fun at Filipinos and their accents to a predominantly white audience.

But beyond the Golden Globes, get to know the Filipino-American comic through some of his most popular sets.

Jo Koy shares his mom’s quotable quotes

Jo Koy is known for basing many of his sets on his Filipino mother, who, like many other Filipino moms, tell their kids, “Use your eyes, not your mouth,” when trying to locate their missing belongings.

Jo Koy teaches audiences how to tell Asians apart

In this set, Jo Koy says that it is difficult to tells Asians apart, and that the easiest way to do so is through their accents. He goes on to demonstrate accents from different Asian ethnicities.

How Mexicans and Filipinos relate to each other

The comedian lists the similarities between Mexicans and Filipinos, such as their surnames.

Jo Koy’s brother-in-law Dre

Jo Koy recounts the interactions between his black brother-in-law named Dre and his Filipino mom, who he says has the tendency to be indirectly racist.

Joseph Herbert Jr.’s bad breath

Jo Koy’s tells audiences about his son Joseph Herbert Jr.’s poor hygiene.

The lunchbox incident

Jo Koy explains the time his mom made him cry when he was younger for losing his lunchbox.

Filipino moms’ reliance on Vicks VapoRub

Jo Koy shares his Filipino mom’s favorite remedy for any sickness: Vicks VapoRub.

The origin of Jo Koy’s stage name

Jo Koy reveals the accidental inception of his stage name “Jo Koy.”

Wii and Jo Koy’s Filipino mom

Jo Koy tells audiences about the time his mom developed a strong interest in Wii and asked him to buy her a Wii console.

How his mom gets free things

Jo Koy tells audiences about how his mom disguised stealing as “getting extra.”

The Filipino nurse population

Jo Koy jokes about how many Filipinos in America work nursing jobs, whether they chose to or not. – Rappler.com