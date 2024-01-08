Netizens slam Jo Koy for ‘absolutely awful’ Golden Globes hosting stint

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Josep’s going to be in trouble with his mom.
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy was slammed online for his opening monologue and subsequent jokes as host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Monday, January 8 (Sunday evening, January 7 in the US). He was also booed by the Globes’ live audience, which included some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities and power players.
It appeared that Koy’s jokes didn’t land or were found to be tasteless. For instance, in his jab at the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, he said, “Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement. Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies.”
“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet — or what casting directors call ‘character actor,'” he then quipped, which led to the audience groaning.
In response to the audience’s reaction, Koy said, “Some [jokes] I wrote, some other people wrote. Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”
Netizens were also particularly upset by Koy’s joke about singer Taylor Swift, calling it sexist. Koy had said, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”
Given that Koy rose to fame doing jokes about Filipino culture, Filipino and Filipino-American netizens also had a bone to pick with the comedian. Koy also happens to be the first Filipino-American to host the Globes.
As of writing, the comedian was the Top 1 trending topic in the Philippines on X:
Here are more online reactions to Koy’s Globes stint:
