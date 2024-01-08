Netizens slam Jo Koy for ‘absolutely awful’ Golden Globes hosting stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From his 'sexist' Taylor Swift jab to blaming other writers for his jokes, the Filipino-American comedian was not having his best night

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Josep’s going to be in trouble with his mom.

Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy was slammed online for his opening monologue and subsequent jokes as host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Monday, January 8 (Sunday evening, January 7 in the US). He was also booed by the Globes’ live audience, which included some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities and power players.

It appeared that Koy’s jokes didn’t land or were found to be tasteless. For instance, in his jab at the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, he said, “Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement. Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies.”

“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet — or what casting directors call ‘character actor,'” he then quipped, which led to the audience groaning.

In response to the audience’s reaction, Koy said, “Some [jokes] I wrote, some other people wrote. Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

jo koy when i catch you for that barbie boob joke #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ddnETP00RN — hails (@hailsmccloskey) January 8, 2024

Watching Jo Koy’s monologue at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/2B8avLYCt8 — Stephen 2K24 🪩 🎉 🎊 (@dcsteve5) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy’s monologue is absolutely awful. I think most of the audience is just pity laughing and his bad jokes about Barbie, show he didn’t understand Barbie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DSg0odQweF — a no drama llama 🦙 (@mostlytolerable) January 8, 2024

Netizens were also particularly upset by Koy’s joke about singer Taylor Swift, calling it sexist. Koy had said, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

taylor be like “oh look! a piece of shit” *points camera at jo koy*

pic.twitter.com/4Wx0fTt7pE — vik⸆⸉ (@vinylswift89) January 8, 2024

So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it. #GoldenGlobes — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) January 8, 2024

all i’m gonna say is taylor swift and barbie will go down in history and

jo koy or whatever his name is will fade into obscurity… #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/z1XwbOLkYJ — TR (@swiftcena) January 8, 2024

Given that Koy rose to fame doing jokes about Filipino culture, Filipino and Filipino-American netizens also had a bone to pick with the comedian. Koy also happens to be the first Filipino-American to host the Globes.

being filipino & watching jo koy bomb joke after joke at the #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/lihWBSNg5G — ANGELA (@brazouey) January 8, 2024

Cackling. pic.twitter.com/xyGlW6u5fb — Demontitang Aczar mrsunlawyer on Spoutible @mas.to (@mrsunlawyer) January 8, 2024

we filipinos are finally happy that jo koy is going down. he's been recycling filipino stereotypes as his punchlines in his stand ups for many years #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y2rsbbGFp9 — ramblings of a mad man w/ zero followers (@lone_red_rover_) January 8, 2024

As of writing, the comedian was the Top 1 trending topic in the Philippines on X:

Here are more online reactions to Koy’s Globes stint:

jo koy career is finally over we used to pray for times like this https://t.co/F9YFFOiefr pic.twitter.com/ZKqr2RqnLR — ♊︎ (@r444ph) January 8, 2024

You mean to tell me Jokoy is up there not making funny of his mom and the Filipino accent and so he has no other material to work with and it's being revealed that he isn't funny? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ngSRb0eTK4 — ジョナサン (@jonahsahn) January 8, 2024

If the Philippines doesn’t get an Eras Tour date, I’m blaming Jo Koy. https://t.co/kBIX26nNzA — Pholop (@pmjamilla) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy checking his Twitter before bed pic.twitter.com/8z6jO5qsUP — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) January 8, 2024

hollywood’s punishment for not shortlisting the missing (iti mapukpukaw) is having jo koy host the golden globes — Ryan Oquiza (@rianeokiza) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024

how jokoy think filipinos would react to his lame ass jokes when litcharally every filipino is disowning himpic.twitter.com/Q32beUSVKR — uno. | #NoToPUVPhaseout (@juanarchist) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy leaning into the classical Filipino stereotype of



*checks notes*



misogyny https://t.co/AwtVSth8Qt — david the slowpoke #DragIsNotACrime (@Dcuajunco) January 8, 2024

10 minutes in and Jo Koy has already:



– Threw his writers under the bus

– Made 76 offensive jokes

– Endlessly complained the audience isn’t digging his jokes

– Made everyone in the world hate him

– Made everyone grateful for Jerrod Carmichael from last year — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 8, 2024