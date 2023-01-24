LOOK: Glaiza de Castro, David Rainey wed anew in Zambales 

The two first married in North Ireland in October 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Glaiza de Castro and Irish businessman David Rainey tied the knot a second time around at a beach wedding in Zambales on Monday, January 23.

Pictures shared by Nice Print Photography saw Glaiza in a white Filipiniana wedding dress while her husband wore a barong.

Present at the ceremony were Glaiza’s fellow celebrities such as Angelica Panganiban, Alessandra de Rossi, Isabel Oli, Chynna Ortaleza, Sheena Halili, and Rochelle Pangilinan.

Glaiza disclosed in February 2022 that she had been married to David since October 2021. They first exchanged vows in North Ireland.

Glaiza and David got engaged in December 2020. – Rappler.com