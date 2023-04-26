Halsey splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin, seeks full custody of son

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Halsey has parted ways from boyfriend Alev Aydin after more than three years of dating, according to reports from US Weekly and Billboard. She is also seeking full physical custody of their one-year-old son, Ender Ridley.

The mutual decision to split was reportedly “amicable” and both parents agreed to “healthily co-parent” Ender together. Billboard reported that Halsey, 28, requested “primary physical custody” of Ender this April via filing of a petition. Her request included “joint legal custody” and joint expenses with Aydin, and for Aydin to have visitation rights.

Halsey welcomed her first child with the screenwriter and film producer in July 2021. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote on Instagram. They announced their pregnancy in January of that year. – Rappler.com