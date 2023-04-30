LOOK: ‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright is pregnant 

'What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is,' says Bonnie

MANILA, Philippines – Bonnie Wright, best known as Ginny Weasley of the hit Harry Potter franchise, is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

The 32-year-old actress made the announcement on Saturday, April 29, sharing photos of her flaunting her baby bump.

“We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” she wrote. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

Wright also expressed her excitement in becoming a parent: “It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Harry Potter co-stars James Phelps, Scarlett Hefner, and Erin Moriarty congratulated the couple for the new milestone.

Wright first revealed she was dating Lococo in 2020. They got married in March 2022.

Aside from the Harry Potter movies, Wright also starred in films Before I Sleep, The Sea, and After the Dark. – Rappler.com