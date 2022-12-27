‘See you soon’: Heart Evangelista teases reunion with Chiz Escudero amid breakup rumors

The actress shares she'll be going back to the Philippines for New Year

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista seemingly shut down rumors that she and husband Senator Chiz Escudero have split, as she took to social media to announce that she’ll be seeing him “soon.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 27, the actress shared her plans for the holiday season, alongside a video of her walking around Paris.

“Living between two worlds – Paris and Manila. Two clocks in one,” she wrote. “Walking around Paris before heading home for New Year.”

She added, “P.S. See you soon [Chiz Escudero].”

Heart’s comment marked the first time for the celebrity to publicly address her husband since they were embroiled in breakup rumors in early August.

Speculations that their relationship is on the rocks started when fans noticed that Heart changed her name on Instagram and removed the surname Escudero. In a September vlog, she also opened up about dealing with some “personal struggles,” saying that she was in “search of just being happy.”

In October, Heart confirmed that she bought an apartment in Paris, but clarified that she isn’t staying there for good.

As of writing, Chiz has yet to react to the breakup rumors.

Heart and Chiz wed in 2015. – Rappler.com