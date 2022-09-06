‘I’m in search of being happy’: Heart Evangelista opens up about personal struggles 

Heart says she draws inspiration from other women who remain strong and independent despite their personal problems

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista opened up about dealing with “personal struggles” recently, saying that there’s a “lot of pressure in [her] life.”

In a YouTube vlog released on Friday, September 2, the actress told her fans that she still feels grateful and hopeful despite going through a rough patch right now.

“I’m not going to lie – I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind. But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful, and as long as there’s life, there’s hope. I try to see the beautiful things in everything that I go through,” she said in the six-minute clip.

Heart added, “I’m not going to deny that I’ve been going through some personal struggles, like I feel a lot of pressure in my life. And basically, now, I’m really in search of just being happy.”

Play Video

While the actress did not go into detail about her hardships, she said that her current situation led her to realize the best moments of her life, which she mentioned includes spending time with her dog Panda, her work, and the love she’s been receiving from people surrounding her.

“It’s really about the simplest things in life that are very important, and that really makes a person happy, and that’s where I’m at now,” she shared.

Heart continued that she drew inspiration from other women who remained strong and independent despite their personal problems.

“I’m very driven by people, and I’m very inspired by women that give you strength. And I feel like at the end of the day, it’s really your inner strength and you being independent about what you want to do in life and not rely on anyone that matters. So that’s where I’m at,” she said.

In early August, Heart made waves online when fans noticed that she changed her name on Instagram and removed the surname Escudero, sparking speculations that her relationship with husband Senator Chiz Escudero is on the rocks. As of writing, the couple has yet to address the rumors.

Heart, a fixture at Fashion Weeks all over the world, has been attending international fashion shows and making art collaborations. In February 2022, Heart confirmed that she filmed for an unnamed Netflix show. – Rappler.com