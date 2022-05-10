Hwang In-youp to visit Manila for first fan meeting

The 'True Beauty' star is holding his first Asia Fan Meeting Tour this year!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Hwang In-youp is all set to visit his Manila-based fans in August for his first Asia Fan Meeting Tour for 2022!

Entertainment agency Applewood made the announcement on Tuesday, May 10. In-youp’s fan meet tour is starting off at Kwangwoon University, Donghae Arts Center, Seoul on July 24; then Singapore Capitol Theatre in Singapore on July 30; then The Kasablanka Hall in Indonesia on August 6; then the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Manila on August 20; and finally at Central Plaza Central Chaengwattana in Bangkok, Thailand on September 10.

Applewood said that more details will be posted soon.

Singer and model In-youp is most known for his breakout K-drama role in 2020-2021’s True Beauty series. He made his acting debut in 2018 for web series Why. In-youp’s other popular TV roles include 2020’s 18 Again and 2022’s fantasy-music series The Sound of Magic, which premiered on Netflix on May 6. – Rappler.com