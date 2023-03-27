LOOK: Iza Calzado introduces daughter Deia Amihan

PARENTS. Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle have welcomed their first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado announced that she has given birth to her first child with husband Ben Wintle.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 26, the actress shared a photo of her baby girl’s mouth, chin, and hands.

“Words can’t describe the love we’re feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle,” she wrote.

Netizens were quick to notice that the actress named her daughter after her character in the hit fantasy series Encantadia.

Iza also revealed that they welcomed Deia Amihan on January 26.

“She’s already stolen our hearts and brought so much joy into our lives,” she added. “We’re so grateful for the love and support from our family and friends, and can’t wait for all the adventures that lie ahead.”

Fellow celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Lovi Poe, Pia Wurtzbach, Bea Alonzo, and Dawn Zulueta sent their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Iza and Ben tied the knot at a Palawan beach wedding in December 2018. They announced her pregnancy in August 2022. – Rappler.com