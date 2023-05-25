Jason Marvin Hernandez draws flak for including videos with Moira dela Torre in ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’ MV

The music video features clips from his wedding with his now estranged wife and singer Moira Dela Torre, causing netizens to react negatively

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Marvin Hernandez released the music video for his new song Ikaw Pa Rin on Wednesday, May 24, and netizens aren’t happy.

The music video started with clips of Hernandez with a mystery girl in the United States as he sang about yearning for a former love while seeing somebody else. Prior to the release of the music video, the singer had posted photos with the mystery woman on his social media accounts.

However, the last 30 seconds of the video saw Hernandez taking a ring out of his pocket, before videos of him with estranged wife Moira Dela Torre during their 2019 wedding and concert performances flashed onscreen.

In May 2022, Dela Torre and Hernandez announced that they had split up after three years of marriage. Hernandez shared that while his “love for [Moira] has always been genuine,” he had been “unfaithful” to her.

Dela Torre, for her part, shut down rumors that she cheated on Hernandez. In a July 2022 post, she wrote: “While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason.”

The “Ikaw Pa Rin” song also seemingly alluded to Hernandez’ past relationship with Dela Torre as seen in its lyrics: “Ngunit naiisip ko pa rin ang ating nakaraan (I still can remember our past),” and “Hindi ko mapigilan na isipin kita kahit na lumipas ang buwan at taon, bakit ikaw pa rin hanggang ngayon ang hinahanap ko (I still can’t help but think of you even if months and years have passed, you’re still the one I’m looking for).”

Following the release, netizens took to social media to air their frustrations, with many citing Hernandez’ audacity to associate himself with Dela Torre despite cheating on her.

A Twitter user wrote: “What if i-mass block natin yung ex ni Moira?” (What if we mass-blocked Moira’s ex?) Meanwhile, another user said: “Jason natagpuang sa ex na niloko niya pa rin kumakapit para maging relevant (Jason found clinging to the ex he cheated on to stay relevant).”

Another tweet read: “This Moira-Jason Marvin thing is way too familiar. Guy cheats, girl moves on, and he tries to crawl his way back into her life because he realizes she’s doing better without him.”

More comments on Hernandez’ Facebook post also lobby for Dela Torre’s healing and peace of mind.

Dela Torre’s sisters JMee and Ree also reacted to the music video. J’Mee has deactivated her Twitter account but screenshots of her tweets have since circulated the platform.

J’Mee implied that Hernandez did not make efforts to repair his relationship with Dela Torre after their split.

J’Mee wrote, “Nakakatawa yung buong song, especially ‘yung part na ‘naghihintay pa rin hanggang ngayon sa ikaw at ako,’ kasi parang sa buong year never ka naman nag-effort sa ate ko? Never ka din nag-effort sa family namin before and after kayo naghiwalay.”

(The whole song is funny, especially the part that says ‘Waiting until now for you and me,’ because you never made an effort for my sister? You also never made an effort for our family before and after you split up.)

In a now deleted tweet, the youngest Dela Torre sister, Reese, also claimed that Hernandez had not asked permission to use the wedding footage.

“Walang permission sa paggamit ng clips? Pwede ba ‘yun?” she said. (He didn’t ask permission to use the clips? Is that allowed?)

As of writing, Dela Torre has yet to comment on Hernandez’s song and music video. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

