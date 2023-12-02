‘Mr. Shooli’ actor Jun Urbano dies at 84

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MR. SHOOLI. Manuel Urbano Jr., known by many as Mr. Shooli, has died at the age of 84.

Jun Urbano, known by many as 'Mr. Shooli,' was an actor, director, advertising creative, and satirist lauded for his significant contributions to Philippine media

MANILA, Philippines – Manuel “Jun” Urbano Jr., who gained fame as “Mr. Shooli,” died on Saturday, December 2, his family confirmed. He was 84.

Urbano was an actor, director, advertising creative, and satirist lauded for his contributions to Philippine media.

He was best known on television, film, and the internet for his persona Mr. Shooli, the confused Mongolian titular character of the political commentary show Mongolian Barbecue. Comedy was one of the best ways Urbano felt he could connect with the Filipino people, he shared in a 2014 interview with Inquirer.net.

On YouTube, Urbano would even invite politicians like former senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Dick Gordon to engage in discourse on political issues with Mr. Shooli.

He is also the director and writer behind the films Vontes V, Juan Tamad at Mr. Shooli: Mongolian Barbecue, and M.O.N.A.Y (Misteyks obda neyson adres Yata) ni Mr. Shooli.

In October, just a month before his death, he was awarded this year’s Gawad Plaridel, the University of the Philippines’ (UP) highest award. He was honored the distinction for his social commentary through his Mr. Shooli persona, and his work in multimedia commercial advertising.

Urbano’s famed alter ego Mr. Shooli gave his Gawad Plaridel acceptance speech. He had spoken about the different realities in the country through the use of comedy.

“Noong araw, ‘pag ikaw may problema, sisigaw ka, ‘Tulong, pulis! Tulong, pulis!’ Ngayon ‘pag may problema ka, ikaw sisigaw, ‘Tulong, may pulis, may pulis!'” he had quipped, drawing laughs from the crowd.

(Back in the day, when you had a problem, you would shout, ‘Police, help! Police, help!’ Now, if you have a problem, you would instead shout, ‘Help, there’s a cop, there’s a cop!)

The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences and the UP College of Mass Communication also paid tribute to the late media practitioner on Facebook.

Details of the late actor’s wake and funeral have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com