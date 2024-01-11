Kathryn Bernardo unfollows Daniel Padilla on Instagram

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meanwhile, Daniel is still following Kathryn on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Fans were sent into a frenzy when eagle-eyed netizens noticed on late Wednesday, January 10, that Kathryn Bernardo had unfollowed ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla on Instagram, more than a month after announcing their split.

Although Padilla no longer appears in the actress’ following list, their photos are still up on her Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, Padilla still follows Bernardo’s Instagram account, as of writing.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed on November 30, 2023, that they had ended their 11-year romance through separate Instagram posts. “We’ve been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can’t go back to where we used to be,” Bernardo had said.

At the time, actress shared that she was “well aware of the rumors and speculations going around” their relationship, but assured fans that their “love story began with respect and ended with respect.”

For his part, Padilla expressed his gratitude towards Bernardo, adding that no matter what he will always love the actress. He had since deleted his statement.

After announcing their split, the two were also seen together during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special and the Asia Artist Awards in December 2023.

Their recent sighting was on January 6, when the ex-couple attended the wedding of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda.

Since the breakup, Padilla has been linked to several actresses, including Andrea Brillantes and Gillian Vicencio. In December 2023, Vicencio denied involvement in Padilla and Bernardo’s split. Padilla has yet to address these rumors.

Bernardo and Padilla first worked together in the youth-oriented series Growing Up in 2011. Since then, the two have been on multiple blockbuster projects, including She’s Dating the Gangster, The Hows of Us, 2 Good 2 Be True, among others. – Rappler.com