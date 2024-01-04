LOOK: Beauty queen Katrina Dimaranan is engaged

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It feels so surreal that I can officially say that I can’t wait to spend the rest of forever with you,' says Katrina

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism 2021 Katarina Dimaranan is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Robby Rodriguez after more than four years of dating.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina-American beauty queen shared photos from the proposal that took place in Cancun, Mexico.

“I have always said love is friendship on fire and now I get to call my best friend, my FIANCÉ,” she wrote.

Addressing Robby in her post, Katrina wrote: “It feels so surreal that I can officially say that I can’t wait to spend the rest of forever with you. Our love for each other has only gotten stronger through the years.”

She added that she also cried after hearing Robby’s proposal speech.

“Cheers to officially being off the market and getting to annoy each other for the rest of our lives,” she added.

Fellow beauty queens such as Mutya Datul, Samantha Panlilio, Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Maureen Wroblewitz, and Graciella Lehmann wrote congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Katrina started her pageant journey in 2012, where she won the Binibining Pilipinas Tourism crown. In 2018, she represented the United States at the Miss Supranational pageant wherein she finished first runner-up. Katrina came back to the Philippine pageant scene in 2021 and was named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism.

In April 2022, she bid goodbye to the pageant world, saying that she can “finally close this chapter and move forward to [her] next goals.”

Since then, she has been staying in the United States where she’s currently attending nursing school. – Rappler.com