LOOK: Keke Palmer welcomes 1st child 

Welcome to the world, baby Leo!

MANILA, Philippines – Keke Palmer has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson.

The actress introduced their son in a series of Instagram photos posted on Tuesday, February 28.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match,” she wrote. “Leodis Andrellton Jackson, welcome to the world, baby Leo!”

The Nope star added that it has been 48 hours since she and Darius became parents.

Fellow Hollywood stars like Viola Davis, Halle Bailey, Ashley Graham, and Jessie J congratulated the couple.

The singer first announced her pregnancy in December 2022, through her Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

“But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I’m gonna be a mom,” she said then.

Keke, 29, started as a child actress, having appeared in Madea’s Family Reunion, True Jackson, VP, and Rags. Her recent works include Scream, Hustlers, and Nope. – Rappler.com