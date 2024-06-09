Kim Chiu asks Xian Lim for respect post-breakup: ‘Let’s give it a rest’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kim Chiu's comments come after Xian Lim made remarks on how the reaction to their split had 'gotten out of hand'

MANILA, Philippines – Months after confirming her split with Xian Lim, Kim Chiu appealed to her ex-beau to refrain from bringing up their previous relationship.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, the actress shared that she initially wanted her December 2023 post about their breakup to be the last time she would be talking about her relationship with Lim.

However, Chiu said she had to break her silence as their previous romance continued to hound her.

“Parang hindi naman siya mapag-uusapan kung (It won’t be constantly raised if) no one’s lighting the fire,” she was quoted in the interview released on Friday, June 7. The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star continued, saying she just wanted a fresh start for 2024 as she didn’t want “to dwell [in the] past.”

Without mentioning Lim directly, a visibly emotional Chiu left a message to her ex-boyfriend. “It ended, the journey was beautiful. Ayaw ko nang maging masama ‘yung loob ko. Kasi paulit-ulit na lang. (I don’t want to feel bad. It’s happening over and over again.) Let’s give it a rest and let’s leave respect to each other.”

Chiu and Lim had begun dating in 2012 but only confirmed their relationship in 2018. They have starred in numerous films and shows alongside each other, including My Binondo Girl, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush Ng Crush Mo, Bride for Rent, and Past Tense, among others.

When they announced their separation in late 2023, both stars took to Instagram to pen messages for each other.

The actress said that it was their mutual decision to call it quits and instead transition to becoming “lifelong friends,” adding that Lim will “always have a place in [her] heart.” Meanwhile, the actor said that the 12 years he spent with Chiu was the “best gift [he] could ever ask for.”

However, Lim had talked about their split in several recent interviews.

He told GMA’s 24 Oras that the fans’ reaction towards their breakup had “gotten out of hand,” adding that he and his family even received death threats because of it.

“I do not deserve the false accusations, the lies being spread,” he stressed.

In May 2024, Lim confirmed that he’s dating Viva producer Iris Lee. He also emphasized that there was no third party in his split with Chiu.