‘End of a love story’: Kim Chiu and Xian Lim announce breakup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Lastly, to Xi, Thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together one can never imagine. You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is,' Chiu writes

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu and Xian Lim announced on Saturday, December 23, that they have broken up after almost 12 years of dating.

“End of a love story. It took me a while to say this until today. We owe our supporters the truth, but we also respect each other’s time of healing. In a relationship, love is always a significant factor, but sometimes love is not enough,” Chiu wrote on Instagram.

The actress said that it was their mutual decision to call it quits and instead transition to becoming “lifelong friends.” She then thanked her followers for their love and support during the past few years, but asked that they give the ex-couple the privacy to begin a new chapter in their lives.

“Lastly, to Xi, Thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together one can never imagine. You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is,” Chiu continued.

The actress also shared that she hopes her post can clear things up, as rumors of her breakup with Lim had been circulating even before she confirmed it.

Lim later posted his own open letter to Chiu on Instagram, thanking her for the long years they’ve spent together.

“The 12 years of my life with you was the best gift I could ever ask for. We have expressed our love for each other to the fullest and knowing that I got to share those moment with you, knowing our hearts beat as one at one point in our lives is truly something I will cherish for life,” Lim said.

Lim added that he hopes Chiu will find all the happiness and love she is searching for.

“You deserve nothing but the best. No goodbyes here, I’ll see you around petunia,” Lim added.

Just a week before Chiu and Lim confirmed their breakup, she said in Maricel Soriano’s vlog that her relationship with Lim was “left hanging.”

On December 12, Lim had also taken down almost all of his YouTube videos, prompting fans to further question if he and Chiu had already broken up.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on November 24, Chiu said that she preferred to keep her relationship status with Lim to herself first when she was asked if she and Lim were still together.

Chiu and Lim had begun dating in 2012 but only confirmed their relationship in 2018. They have starred in numerous films and shows alongside each other, including My Binondo Girl, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush Ng Crush Mo, Bride for Rent, and Past Tense, among others. – Rappler.com