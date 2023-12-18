‘Parang telepono’: Kim Chiu says relationship with Xian Lim left ‘hanging’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kim makes the comment in a video on Maricel Soriano's YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of speculation, actress Kim Chiu confirmed that her long-term relationship with actor Xian Lim is in limbo.

In a video on actress Maricel Soriano’s YouTube channel, where Maricel serves as Kim’s “yaya (nanny) for a day,” Maricel asks Kim straight up regarding her love life.

“Ang dami-daming nagbubulungan, kamusta raw ang love life mo? Tinatanong nila love life mo e. Hindi naman ako makasagot dahil hindi naman ako ikaw,” Maricel said.

(So many people are such gossips, asking me how your love life is. And I can’t say anything because I’m not you.)

“Sinong nagtatanong sa ‘yo (Who’s asking)?” Kim replied, to which Maricel said, “Your fans.”

In between big guffaws, Kim finally answered, “Yung love life ko ay naka-hang ngayon (My love life has been left hanging for now).”

“Like a telephone?” Maricel asked, to which Kim said yes.

Breakup rumors

Prior to the video, Xian had taken down almost all of his YouTube videos, eagle-eyed netizens noticed on December 12.

At the time, Kim was still mum on the rumors.

“Sa amin na lang ‘yun (We’ll keep it between us first). We’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna (for now),” Kim had said in an interview with ABS-CBN News on November 24.

Xian had also raised eyebrows when he posted a video of himself on Instagram on November 28 introducing his “lover,” which turned out to be a ventriloquist’s dummy. The video featured a series of clips of Lim holding hands with the dummy – among other things – while the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift plays in the background.

Kim and Xian began dating in 2012 but only confirmed their relationship to the public in 2018. – Rappler.com