Xian Lim deletes YouTube videos as breakup rumors with Kim Chiu continue circulating

This comes weeks after Kim Chiu declined to comment on her relationship status with the actor

MANILA, Philippines – Xian Lim has taken down almost all of his YouTube videos, eagle-eyed netizens noticed on Tuesday, December 12.

Lim’s YouTube channel now only features one full-length Draw My Life video posted in 2016, where the actor details key moments in his life, from moving to the US and back to the Philippines to play basketball, to landing his first audition as an actor.

Other than this, he also has two YouTube shorts up on his channel: an inspirational self-improvement video and a montage of him driving around on his motorcycle.

This comes just weeks after his longtime girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, declined to comment on the circulating breakup rumors between them.

“Sa amin na lang ‘yun (We’ll keep it between us first). We’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna (for now),” Chiu had said in an interview with ABS-CBN News on November 24.

Lim had also raised eyebrows when he posted a video of himself on Instagram on November 28 introducing his “lover,” which turned out to be a ventriloquist’s dummy. The video featured a series of clips of Lim holding hands with the dummy – among other things – while the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift plays in the background.

Lim has also disabled the comment function on all his Instagram posts.

While the 34-year-old actor has yet to directly address the breakup speculations, he had earlier shared a statement calling on everyone to be mindful of hearsay and deceitful headlines.

In the same statement, he also said that he will continue to find and search for his voice and work on becoming the best version of himself.

Lim first rose to fame in 2009 after starring as Albert Arcanghel in the teleserye Katorse. He has since starred in numerous shows and films alongside Chiu, such as My Binondo Girl, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush Ng Crush Mo, Bride For Rent, and Love Thy Woman.

He and Chiu began dating in 2012 but only confirmed their relationship to the public in 2018. – Rappler.com