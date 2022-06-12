Rapper B.I. is coming to Manila in August

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-rapper B.I. is returning to the Philippines on August 27.

Event organizer Three Angles made the announcement on Sunday, June 12. Aside from the Manila stop, the rapper will also be coming to Singapore.

PH and SG IDs save the date!

Ticketing Information will be released soon!!



Are you ready?#BI #ThreeAnglesProduction pic.twitter.com/FMOItwCHI8 — Three Angles (@Threeanglespro) June 12, 2022

It remains unclear whether it will be for a concert or a fan meeting, but Three Angles said that ticketing information about the event will be released soon.

B.I., Kim Han-bin in real life, debuted as a member of iKON in September 2015, but left the boy group in June 2019. He last went to the Philippines in 2018 for the group’s concert.

In September 2020, he was appointed as executive director of the agency IOK. In June 2021, he made his solo debut with the full-length album Waterfall. In April 2022, the rapper released a teaser for a “global album project.” – Rappler.com