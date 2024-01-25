‘The reason I can’t give up’: What Kris Aquino and Bimby’s relationship is like, as told on social media

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kris Aquino recently revealed in an Instagram reply that Bimby would need to start working to help pay for her medical bills

MANILA, Philippines – It’s no secret that Kris Aquino has always been a doting mother to her two sons, Josh and Bimby, whom she would regularly post about on social media and unapologetically speak lovingly about on her past television appearances.

Kris has been battling several autoimmune diseases since 2018. The 52-year-old moved to the US in 2022 to receive treatment and has remained there since. She has consistently been documenting her journey to recovery on her Instagram page – and her posts, including her replies to the comments under them, usually include anecdotes that paint a picture of her relationship with her youngest son, Bimby, who has stepped up to take care of her.

The reason Kris can’t give up

In April 2023, Kris shared that Bimby is the reason why she has worked so hard to improve her health.

“YOU are the reason I can’t give up, and I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle. BUT if there’s one thing I’m proud of, since the day you were born – 5 weeks early, weighing barely 4 pounds, I’ve kept my word, never breaking any promises I made to you,” Kris wrote.

The Feng Shui star also thanked Bimby for being “so responsible and caring,” as their roles had now been reversed, with Bimby taking care of her.

Kris also admitted that she prayed to still be “alive and cognizant” in 2025 when he turns 18.

Helping care for his mother

Bimby began helping take care of Kris in the US when she first began receiving treatment for her autoimmune diseases. In the same Instagram post, Kris shared that Bimby would usually do homeschooling from 7 am to 1 pm so he could allot the rest of his time helping Kris’ nurses take care of her.

“Because you’re the one who can so easily lift, shift, move, and position me when my inflammation is awful and my entire body hurts,” Kris said.

In June 2023, he flew back to the Philippines to celebrate his 16th birthday with his family and friends. Kris shared in a separate post that he “deserved to enjoy being 16” as he has had to watch her go from battling three autoimmune diseases to five within the span of a year.

“Bimb and I discussed it, nakikita ko ‘yung (I could see the) stress and anxiety my bunso was feeling. He’s had to grow up so fast because he needed to learn to be responsible in helping [take] care of me. Kawawa kasi nakikita niya (I feel bad for him because he sees) the many new physical manifestations, because from 3 when we came to the [US] a year ago, naging 5 na ‘yung diagnosed autoimmune conditions ko (My diagnosed autoimmune conditions grew to 5). As his mama I felt for a few months he deserves to enjoy being 16,” Kris wrote.

In July 2023, Kris revealed that she experienced “deep bone pain” in her joints and also had a swollen knee and lower back pain. She told Bimby that he would have to come back to the US earlier from his trip back to the Philippines.

Her older son, Josh, had also volunteered to visit her in Los Angeles with Bimby.

On January 21, Kris revealed that her current health condition has become more complex after an onset of lupus, another type of autoimmune disease. When Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc. handler Cristine Calawod commented her well wishes for Kris, the actress-TV host admitted that there is a possibility Bimby would go home after her birthday to start working.

“He needs to work because my medical bills are getting higher and higher. But Tin, the stage mom is already saying NO to a name change. He’ll stay as Bimb. No last name, like Drake,” Kris said in her reply to Calawod.

In July 2023, Kris’ longtime co-host Boy Abunda accompanied Bimby to meet with Cornerstone Entertainment executives to see if Bimby could possibly begin a career in show business.

“Totoo po ‘yan na sa pag-uusap namin, we were trying to explore the possibilities, kung pwede bang mag-artista si Bimb, ano ba ang aming gagawin…but it was more of an exploratory meeting. Mayroon po ‘yang permisyo ng kanyang ina, ang aking kaibigan na si Kris Aquino,” Boy explained in Episode 116 of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

(It’s true that during our discussion, we were trying to explore the possibilities of Bimb becoming a celebrity and what we should do…but it was more of an exploratory meeting. We got permission from his mother, my friend Kris Aquino.)

Boy also mentioned that since the Cornerstone team was in the US, he hoped that Kris, Bimby, and the agency would discuss matters further regarding Bimby’s possible showbiz career.

While Kris, Boy, and Cornerstone have yet to share the details of Bimby’s possible foray into the same industry his mother has made a name for herself in, it’s clear that he has grown up to be a responsible son who wouldn’t think twice about caring for Kris. – Rappler.com