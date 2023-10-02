‘Surviving all side effects’: Kris Aquino shares new update on her autoimmune condition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Things are continuing to look up for Kris Aquino’s health journey as per her latest Instagram update on Monday, October 2.

In the post, the television personality first expressed her gratitude to fans for their “continued prayers” following the partial results of her inflammatory numbers.

“I don’t have my complete blood panel results yet,” she wrote. “But gumanda my inflammatory numbers (But my inflammatory numbers got better), in particular my C-reactive protein and my E-sedimentation rate.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the liver-produced C-reactive protein and E-sedimentation rate are examined for inflammatory activity in the body.

Aquino added that she is looking to receive her IgE, IgG, IgM, and ANA results soon.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, IgE, IgG, and IgM are antibodies that one’s immune system produces to alleviate antigens in the body. Antinuclear antibodies (ANA) are symptoms of autoimmune diseases that confuse healthy proteins as harmful.

The 52-year-old also noted that her complete blood count (CBC) remains low as she remains “very anemic” – a condition Aquino obtained long before the diagnosis of her autoimmune conditions.

She continued: “I don’t know what good I did but I know I’m surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing.”

In August, Aquino shed light on the effects of taking the aforementioned immunosuppressants, comparing them to the pain and discomfort of the COVID-19 vaccines but “three times worse.”

However, Aquino said she is hopeful to reach remission by 18 to 20 months, and ideally be cleared to come back to the Philippines in six.

After 16 months since coming to the United States to receive health treatments, the Queen of All Media added that she particularly misses her sisters, cousins, friends, doctors from the Philippines, and her fans.

On a lighter note, she also shared that she and her two sons have settled into their rental home, which location-wise was her “long-wished for vibe” as it is situated near the sea as well as near one of her doctors.

Under the instruction of her sisters, Aquino also closed the lengthy caption by setting the record straight on her current relationship status: “I am not in a relationship. We no longer communicate, and my sons and I feel more peaceful. No details because I value my privacy and respect his, and I chose to only give the facts that should be addressed.”

She addressed her relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste in September, confirming that they have grown apart and have since split due to their long-distance setup.

Aquino has been battling autoimmune diseases since 2018, when she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria. In March 2022, she was diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer. Three months later, she flew to the US to seek medication and other treatments unavailable in the Philippines. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

