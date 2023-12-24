Kryz Uy, Slater Young expecting 3rd child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Kryz Uy and Slater Young are expecting another adorable addition to the growing SkyFam!

Cebu-based vlogger and content creator Kryz and Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited big winner Slater shared the pregnancy news via a YouTube vlog posted on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24.

Kryz called it a “Christmas miracle indeed,” and greeted her followers a “happy holidays from our growing family to yours.”

The 22-minute video entitled “Here we go again?” shows snippets of Kryz taking a positive pregnancy test, clips of the baby’s sonogram, the heartwarming reactions of their friends and loved ones, and the couple discussing their latest life development on their podcast.

Kryz and Slater welcomed their second son Sevi in May 2022, after first announcing their pregnancy in November 2021. Kryz and Slater married in February 2019 and welcomed their first son, Scott Knoa, in June 2020. – Rappler.com