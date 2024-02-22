‘It’s been really hard’: Kyla opens up about suffering fifth miscarriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We've been struggling for years and years and years,' she says

MANILA, Philippines – Kyla disclosed in the Wednesday, February 21 episode of ABS-CBN’s Magandang Buhay that she had suffered another miscarriage.

The singer made an appearance on the morning talk show with her husband, basketball coach Rich Alvarez, and the two opened up about the challenges they went through as a married couple. According to Kyla, their biggest challenge was giving their 10-year-old son Toby a sibling.

“We’ve been struggling for years and years and years. It’s been really hard, especially very recent lang ‘yung sa amin eh. Just before Christmas actually I suffered another one (miscarriage),” she said.

This is the fifth time Kyla has suffered a miscarriage. In 2018, the singer suffered two miscarriages just months apart. Back then, she wrote: “I will always wonder about the birthdays that we will never get to celebrate.”

She had another miscarriage in July 2021, and her fourth in June 2022. “But losing you…again…for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite this, the singer said that she remains thankful that they were able to have a child.

“At least nabigyan kami ng isa and kung madadagdagan pa, bonus na lang ‘yun,” she said.

(At least, we were given one child and if we have another, that would just be a bonus.)

Kyla also expressed her gratitude for having Rich as her partner.

“I don’t think anyone would love me like the way he loves me or ever will love me,” she said.

She also left a message for their child Toby, saying that nothing and no one will ever be as important as him to them.

“We just feel so lucky and blessed that we have you, anak. You’re an amazing kid. Whether or not, magkaroon ka ng sibling or ano (you’ll have a sibling or not) – sorry, that we couldn’t give it to you – but we love you so much. And now, you have all our attention,” she said.

Kyla and Rich tied the knot in 2011 after dating for seven years. They welcomed Toby in May 2013. – Rappler.com