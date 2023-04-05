‘I just got a new angel’: Kyle Echarri mourns passing of sister Bella

MANILA, Philippines – Kyle Echarri is grieving the loss of his younger sister Bella, who passed away after a year battling a brain tumor.

“I love you more than you will ever know, ta,” the actor-singer wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 5, alongside a series of photos of them together. “You are the most amazing sister anyone could ever ask for.”

Despite Bella’s passing, Kyle found comfort in knowing that his sister is now “done with the year of fighting something [she] never deserved” and that she can now “finally smile, sing, dance, swim, and eat again.”

“I know I didn’t lose my sister, I just got a new angel. I love you, ta. Forever,” he ended the post.

Kyle first told the public about Bella’s diagnosis in June 2022, asking his supporters to include his sister in their prayers. “To say it hurts is an understatement. I love this girl [ten times] more than I love myself,” he said then.

Fellow celebrities like Anne Curtis, Inigo Pascual, Maymay Entrata, Donny Pangilinan, and Charlie Dizon sent their condolences to Kyle’s family. – Rappler.com