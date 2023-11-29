‘It’s really peaceful’: Kylie Verzosa says she’d prefer to keep new relationship private

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kylie on her new relationship: 'I am so happy'

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty-queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa is officially off the market.

The Miss International 2016 titleholder confirmed to ABS-CBN News that she’s seeing someone again, and her new partner is not a Filipino.

“Yes, I am dating someone [from] non-showbiz. I am so happy,” she said. “Honestly, I want to keep it private this time. It’s a private relationship and it is really, really peaceful.”

As to whether she’ll post about her new beau on social media, Kylie replied that it depends as to whether “[she] would want to show it.”

“But for now, I am so happy,” she added.

Kylie was previously in a relationship with actor Jake Cuenca. They went public with their romance in June 2019 and confirmed their breakup in April 2022.

Aside from her love life, the actress shared that she’s also happy with the developments in her career. She’ll be headlining the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry Penduko alongside Matteo Guidicelli.

In the same interview, Kylie also disclosed that she’s been traveling abroad for endorsements and other work opportunities.

“There is so much more opportunities out there and so much learnings. I learn so much, I meet new friends, I learn from the people. It widens your scope, it makes you wiser, it makes you smarter,” she said. – Rappler.com