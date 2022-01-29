‘To All the Boys’ star Lana Condor is engaged

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actress Lana Condor is engaged to actor Anthony De La Torre after 6 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is engaged to her boyfriend of six years, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre.

The 24-year-old American actress shared adorable post-proposal photos on Instagram on Friday, January 28, including a video of her in happy tears as she admired her new engagement ring. Lana said “saying YES was the easiest decision [she’s] ever made.”

“I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy and Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!” Lana added, referring to the two pet dogs they co-parent together.

Condor, who was born in Vietnam, also gushed over the fact that Anthony paid tribute to her Asian heritage and worked with the “incredible” Vietnamese female-owned company Paris Jewellers to help design the “most stunning piece” she’s ever seen. To her, the gesture was a “testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is.”

“I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” Lana said.

Anthony, 28, also announced their engagement on Instagram, saying: “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever…. I’ve wanted to do this for six years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

The couple met at an Emmy nominees party in 2015, and started dating shortly after.

Lana rose to international fame after playing protagonist Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix romcom film series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before from 2018 to 2021. She also played Saya Kuroki in 2019 series Deadly Class (2019).

Anthony portrayed the young Jack Sparrow in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. – Rappler.com