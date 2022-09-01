K-pop girl group Lapillus is coming to Manila

The six-member girl group is set to participate in press conferences, fan meetings, and appear on local TV

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie K-pop girl group Lapillus, which Filipino-Argentinian Chanty Vidal is a member of, is finally meeting their FIlipino fans!

MLD Entertainment announced on Thursday, September 1, that Lapillus is heading to the Philippines on Saturday, September 3 for local promotional activities.

According to the announcement, the six members are set to participate in press conferences, interviews, radio programs, and fan meetings. They will also make appearances on hit local shows It’s Showtime and ASAP.

Final details for each event have yet to be announced.

Lapillus is also set to promote their upcoming single album GRATATA, which will be released on September 22. GRATATA marks the group’s first comeback since their debut HIT YA! in June.

Marketed as a “global girl group,” Lapillus is composed of members of different nationalities – Filipino-Argentinian Chanty, Japanese leader Shana, Chinese-American Yue, and Koreans Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun.

Lapillus is MLD Entertainment’s first girl group in over six years after MOMOLAND. The company is also home to boy group T1419. – Rappler.com