‘My love’: Lindsay Lohan is engaged to Bader Shammas

ENGAGED. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are ready to tie the knot after two years of dating.

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Sunday, November 28.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old actress posted a series of photos of the two of them smiling together, including a first look at Lohan’s engagement ring.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned the post and added a diamond ring emoji at the end.

According to The Independent, Shammas works as an assistant vice president of a global investments bank in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past seven years, since 2014. Prior to the engagement, they had been dating for two years.

This marks Lohan’s second engagement. She was previously set to wed Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov before they split in 2016.

Lohan rose to fame for starring in movies The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls.

Her latest movie was Among the Shadows, which was released in 2019. Since then, the actress has focused on her music career. In April 2020, she released “Back to Me,” the lead single for her upcoming third studio album.

In May 2021, Netflix announced that Lohan was returning to acting with a Christmas romantic comedy film. A premiere date for the still untitled movie has yet to be released. – Rappler.com