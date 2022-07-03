‘My life and my everything’: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are married

Lindsay to Bader: 'I am stunned that you are my husband'



MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is now a married woman!

The actress first disclosed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 2, casually referring to Bader Shammas as her husband. The accompanying photo sees the couple in an embrace, with Lohan also showing off her diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

US media such as PEOPLE, US Magazine, and Page Six also reported that a representative of the actress confirmed the couple’s marriage. Details about their wedding were, however, not disclosed.

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021. Prior to the engagement, they had been dating for two years.

Lohan, 36, rose to fame for starring in movies The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. – Rappler.com