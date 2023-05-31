Ogie Diaz floats Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil breakup rumors, sparking netizens’ ire  

Netizens are not happy with Diaz's public speculations about Liza and Enrique’s personal affairs

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil have parted ways, the actress’ former manager Ogie Diaz claimed.

In a YouTube vlog released on Tuesday, May 30, Diaz mentioned how the breakup speculations between the two first started.

“Parang nag-ugat ito sa mga pronouncement o naging statement sa mga nakaraang interviews ni Liza, never niyang binanggit si Enrique,” he said.

(This seemed to have stemmed from the pronouncements and statements of Liza in past interviews, wherein she never mentioned Enrique.)

He continued, “Tapos nung birthday ni Enrique, wala rin greeting online. Pero nanatiling nananahimik sila pareho sa isyung ito.”

(And during Enrique’s birthday, there was no greeting online. But they are still keeping quiet about this issue.)

Diaz claimed that it was Soberano’s “choice” to split as she’d rather focus on pursuing a career in Hollywood. “Ang nakarating sa atin, hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano. Hindi ko alam kung pareho nilang gusto ‘yun pero ang nakarating sa atin ay choice ni Liza na tutukan muna ang kanyang career programming, kaya wala na raw,” he said. He also added that Gil allegedly fought to keep the relationship.

Diaz, however, did not specify who his sources were and kept saying that he hoped that the two didn’t split. “Sana hindi totoo na hiwalay na sila. Sana kung meron mang gap o meron mang hindi pagkakaunawaan, miscom, o misunderstanding, ma-patch. Sayang, ilang taon din sila,” he said.

(I hope it’s not true. If there’s a gap or miscommunication or misunderstanding between the two, I hope they can work it out. It would be such a waste; they’ve been together for several years.)

Neither Gil nor Soberano have addressed the rumors. But it can be recalled that in April, Gil affirmed that they were still together. “We’re good, we’re good,” he said then. “It’s hard [being in a long-distance relationship] as we don’t talk like we used to due to different time zones, but we still keep in touch.

In the same interview, the actor also expressed how supportive he is of Soberano’s plans of pursuing a Hollywood career. “Hope [Liza] is in the [United States] and she is doing her own thing, which I am going to support no matter what. I love her to death,” he said. “I know it’s hard to go on a new path, but I support her nonetheless.”

Netizens, however, are not happy with Diaz publicizing Soberano and Gil’s personal affairs, saying that he’s not in a position to do so, given his fallout with his former talent.

Nah. Will not believe Ogie unless iconfirmed mismo nina Liza at Quen. Why would I believe someone who painted LizQuen as walang utang na loob. https://t.co/1kCtDFF4i0 — Pam❄🌿 (@Pam00018) May 30, 2023

Ogie is so pakelamero, pinangunahan niya yung LizQuen magsalita🙄🙄



Worst part, people is neglecting that fact. Idc if he’s the manager or a relative to Liza. Ogie is not the one “In the relationship” to meddle with the couple’s privacy. Break or not it’s never his part to talk. pic.twitter.com/gRPTg2SwiY — ΛƆĒ♭ •IA• (@lovemenaurr) May 30, 2023

Whether its true or not, it's not Ogie Diaz's position to reveal Liza and Enrique's relationship status. This is really disrespectful?? — smile (@StanToLove) May 30, 2023

The only thing @ogiediaz is proving, is that he truly deserved to be fired by @lizasoberano as her manager. Iba din pagka-Tatay nito. No wonder she said, “Anak pa naman tawag nya sakin.” Truly, you won’t do this to your own daughters. Yung i-chismis sila sa mga kapitbahay nyo. — Juan Tamad (@onetamad2016) May 30, 2023

Ogie has nothing to do with Liza/LizQuen anymore so anything he says is mere speculation but I wish him more views on that vlog. He has a family to feed. — kai (@kaibengzon) May 30, 2023

break na lizquen? source, ogie diaz? no thanks, i refused to believe.



kahit kailan talaga ginagamit mo si liza sa kagagahan mo, @ogiediaz! walang-wala na ba? — v (@teIIemstyIes) May 30, 2023

whether this is true or not, i don’t think ogie has a business in telling everyone about someone else’s breakup.



but i wouldn’t be surprised from someone who profits from “spilling celebrities tea.” https://t.co/B5A5oaXVhY — ๑ (@livelikepotter) May 30, 2023

If the rumors are true, it’s super off na si Ogie nagkakalat ng hiwalayan ng lizquen. Bakit niya ipinangangalandakan ang isang bagay na dapat manggaling dun sa involved parties? Saka hindi ba may tension pa betw him and Liza, so this chismis is probably with ill-intension. — M-a-r-t-i-n (@AbaMARTINdeee) May 30, 2023

Soberano had earlier said that Diaz has been saying “so many things that are untrue” about her. “It feels like he’s trying to fight me or trying to ruin me when I never said a single bad thing about him,” she said then.

Diaz managed Soberano’s career for 11 years, until June 2022, when she signed with James Reid’s agency Careless, saying she was looking for “a lot more creative freedom.”

Soberano and Gil, better known as their love team name LizQuen, have been dating since 2014 but only publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019. They are best known for their projects My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together, Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Make It With You. – Rappler.com