LOOK: Liza Soberano signs with James Reid’s record label Careless Music

After being managed by Ogie Diaz for 11 years, Liza is now part of Careless Music's roster of talents

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Liza Soberano has officially joined Careless Music, the record label and management agency founded by actor-singer James Reid.

Soberano was welcomed by Reid and Careless Music’s CEO Jeff Oh during the label’s launch on Monday, June 20. As to why she transferred management, Soberano said that she’s at the point in her career where she’s looking for a “lot more creative freedom.”

“The fact that they work with young creatives – I’m currently 24 – so it’s very exciting and encouraging to see a lot of people pursuing their dreams and passion at a very young age in a way that they wanna do it,” she said during the press conference.

Apart from Soberano, artist-entrepreneur Issa Pressman was also introduced as one of Careless Music’s newest artists.

Rumors that Soberano is joining Reid’s label has been circulating for months after the two were spotted attending several events around the United States. In May 2022, columnist-host Ogie Diaz disclosed that he will no longer be the actress’ manager after 11 years of handling her, also saying that Soberano is transferring to Reid’s management.

Following the changes in her career, Soberano also on Monday teased her fans on what they could expect from her. “I’ve done acting lessons, vocal lessons just to further develop my craft. I’m hoping to release some music in Careless. Movie and TV-wise, I’m still waiting for the right project to come, but there is a lot in store,” she said.

Soberano has also earlier opened up about her dream of pursuing a career in the US.

Soberano, 24, is best known for her films My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together, and series Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Make It With You. – Rappler.com