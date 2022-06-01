Liza Soberano says ‘it’s always been a dream’ to pursue a career in the US

'My personal goal is to be able to bridge the gap between the Philippines and America, and kind of give help to the younger generation... who also dream of coming out here and making a career for themselves'

MANILA, Philippines – In her first speaking engagement in the United States, Liza Soberano has opened up about her decision to pursue a career outside the Philippines.

“It feels very surreal,” said the actress during the Identity 2022 festival in Los Angeles, California, as seen on an Instagram post by MYX Global. “I am actually very nervous right now because this is my first time speaking on a stage in America.”

For the past weeks, Soberano has been spotted in several events in the US, including the Gold Gala event, which she attended with Filipino-Australian actor James Reid.

“It has always been a dream of mine to come over here and [to be] able to do work here and so I am really happy, and excited, and feel incredibly honored,” she continued.

The event, which is in celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, also asked Soberano to give advice to Asian American and Pacific Islanders and Filipinos who would want to pursue a career like hers. To which Liza replied, “Just go for it. A lot of times, it can be scary to kind of go outside your comfort zone and I, myself, I am experiencing that right now.”

She added, “It would be so much easier for me to stay back at home and do the same thing that I’ve always been doing. But my personal goal is to be able to bridge the gap between the Philippines and America, and kind of give help to the younger generation, the little girls, who also dream of coming out here and making a career for themselves. I want to make it easier for them when they do that in the future and if that means me taking the first step, so be it.”

She also talked about her experience being the voice actress for the Netflix animated series Trese, and being an ambassador for Save the Children Philippines.

Soberano also made headlines earlier this week when columnist-host Ogie Diaz revealed that he will no longer be the actress’ manager after 11 years of handling her. Diaz also said that Soberano will now be under Reid’s management, but both Soberano and Reid have not addressed this yet.

Following the news of the changes in her career, Soberano told her fans to look forward to her activities in the future. “Well, there’s a lot of exciting things in store. Nothing to really talk about specifically. [I’m just] trying to explore different opportunities out here and in the Philippines, stuff I’ve neer done before, so please watch out for that,” she said.

Soberano, 24, is best known for her films My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together, and series Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Make It With You. – Rappler.com