Maja Salvador on why she gave fiancé Rambo Nuñez a ‘second chance’

Maja and Rambo definitely proved that love is sweeter the second time around

MANILA, Philippines – In an interview on talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Filipina actress Maja Salvador talked about an unexpected twist in her love life, discussing her journey of second chances and rediscovering romance with businessman Rambo Nuñez.

In the interview, Salvador candidly shared the reasons behind her decision to give her relationship with Nuñez a second chance, despite her previous stance on never rekindling a romance with an ex.

Their love story began when Salvador was just 21 years old, and they embarked on a relationship that lasted approximately four months before they decided to part ways.

Reflecting on their initial attempt at love, Salvador explained that she had to make sacrifices for the sake of her family and career. However, Nuñez’s unwavering belief in their bond stood out.

“Sinabi niya ‘yun kay mama, na if may pera lang siya, if kaya niya lang ako buhayin, papatigilin na niya ako mag artista. (He told my mom that if he had the means if he could solely support me and make me stop acting, he would),” Salvador said.

In the face of Salvador’s aspirations, Nuñez ultimately chose to let her go so she could pursue her dreams. Maja expressed her understanding of the sacrifices made by both parties.

“Sa dami ng pinagdaanan ko, parang alam ko na kung paano iha-handle. Pero ito, new chapter. Hindi ko pa [pinagdadaanan]. So bagong-bago sa akin, bagong bago sa amin ‘to ni Rambo. At ito ‘yung second chance namin ulit sa forever. (With everything I’ve been through, I feel like I know how to handle it. But this is a new chapter, something I haven’t experienced before. It’s new for me, it’s new for us, this second chance at forever with Rambo),” she shared.

Their paths met again in March 2019 when Salvador and Nuñez reunited, defying Salvador’s own preconceptions about rekindling romance with an ex.

“Sabi ko [sa sarili ko], walang balikan [sa ex] pero sobrang laking bagay talaga nung family niya. (I told myself that there would be no going back to an ex, but his family played an immense role in my decision),” she admitted.

Salvador revealed a heartwarming incident when Nuñez’s mother, Marilen, unaware of their reconnection, expressed her support for their relationship during an interview.

“Noong nagkabalikan kami ni Rambo, sabi ni Mom [Marilen], kwinento niya. May interview tayo, and she was watching. Tapos ni-record niya at sinend sa group chat nila. Sabi niya, ‘Rambo, bakit hindi na lang siya ulit?’ And then, hindi alam ni Mom na magka-text ulit kami ni Rambo. Noong unang date namin, sobrang laking bagay talaga na ganoon ang family niya,” Salvador disclosed.

(When Rambo and I got back together, Mom [Marilen] mentioned it. We had an interview, and she was watching. She recorded it and sent it to their group chat. She said, ‘Rambo, why not her again?’ Little did she know that Rambo and I had already been texting each other again. That first date we had was truly significant because of his family’s support.)

Salvador revealed that one of the pivotal factors in her change of heart was the overwhelming warmth and acceptance she received from Nuñez’s family.

“Pinaramdam niya na anak niya rin ako, ‘yung mas kakampi siya sa ‘kin kesa kay Rambo. (She made me feel like her own child, someone she supported even more than Rambo),” she said.

Salvador shared during a media conference that she would be taking a break from acting in films and teleseryes to ensure a more relaxed and stress-free wedding experience.

“Kasi sinabi ko rin na ikakasal na ako, gusto ko ng light sana muna. Kasi kung gagawa ako ng teleserye or pelikula, tapos drama or action, maha-haggard ako sa kasal ko. Ayoko naming mag-mukhang haggard sa kasal ko. (I announced that I would be getting married, and I wanted a lighter workload. If I were to do a teleserye or film, especially if it involved drama or action, it would exhaust me for my wedding. I don’t want to look haggard on my special day.)” she explained.

Salvador confirmed her engagement to Nuñez in April 2022. The couple is slated to exchange their vows in July. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.