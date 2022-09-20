Marjorie, Claudine Barretto defend Julia Barretto amid Dennis Padilla’s rants 

Marjorie says they’re back in their ‘family bubble shutting off the noise outside’

MANILA, Philippines – Marjorie and Claudine Barretto came to the defense of Julia Barretto amid the latter’s rift with her father, actor Dennis Padilla.

On Sunday, September 18, the comedian-actor reacted to Julia’s statements to interviewer Karen Davila about their family, lamenting that his children only know “half the truth.”

In the interview, Julia opened up about how she was not ready to fix things yet with her estranged father, as there was still “so much fear” inside her, and that there had just been “so much pain over the years since [she] was young.”

Following Dennis’ tirade, Claudine also took to Instagram on Sunday to ask him to stop airing his grievances on social media. “Kuya, tama na. Tumigil ka na please. Sumusobra ka na. Maawa ka sa mga bata, please stop. Mag-usap tayo,” Claudine wrote in a now-deleted post. (Enough! Stop it, please. You’re being too much. Have pity on your kids, please stop. Let’s talk.)

Meanwhile, Marjorie, Claudine’s older sister and Julia’s mother, penned an open letter to Julia to assure her that she will “protect and never betray” her.

“I love you with the kind of love that you can trust. Love that you can depend on, and the kind that will protect you and never betray you,” she wrote. Marjorie also added that they’re back in their “family bubble shutting off the noise outside.”

Prior to this incident, Dennis’ strained relationship with his children with ex-wife Marjorie made headlines in June, after he said on social media that they had forgotten to greet him on Father’s Day. Dennis’ son, Leon, posted an open letter to Padilla to “stop resorting to public shaming when things don’t go [his] way.”

“Your words have the power to destroy your children, papa,” Leon said then.

Dennis and Marjorie separated in 2007. Their three kids, Julia, Claudia, and Leon, have been staying with their mom. – Rappler.com