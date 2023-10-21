MONSTA X’s Hyungwon shares mandatory military service enlistment date

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – MONSTA X member Hyungwon wrote a letter to MONBEBEs – the group’s fanbase – informing them of his mandatory military service enlistment date. The handwritten letter was posted on MONSTA X’s fan cafe on Friday, October 20.

“Of all the messages I’ve written so far, this one brings the most peculiar feeling…

I’ll be enlisting on November 14. Maybe it’s because I’ve been mentally preparing as I watched the members go through their own enlistments, but instead of regret, I feel a sense of relief. I think I’m more concerned about MONBEBE than I am about myself,” Hyungwon wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

Hyungwon assured fans that while they are usually the ones worrying about him, he promises to return from his military service as a stronger individual who can defend his fans from any harm that comes their way.

“Over the time we’ve spent together, MONBEBE has nurtured me so much that I have now become someone who can healthily and confidently handle this temporary separation, so I truly want to thank you for that. Thank you so much, and I love you all,” he continued.

Hyungwon also asked his fans to remain healthy so that come his discharge date, he can reciprocate the love they have been giving him all these years.

“By the way, it turns out my discharge date is May 13. Just thinking about meeting MONBEBE the next day already has me excited. Let’s greet each other with smiles on that day! I love you, MONBEBE!” he added.

Hyungwon will join members Minhyuk, Joohoney, and Kihyun, who are all currently in the process of completing their military service. The group’s leader Shownu, who was the first to enlist, was discharged late April.

MONSTA X debuted with members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and I.M in 2015 under Starship Entertainment with the EP Trespass. The group was formed through the reality survival show NO.MERCY. Wonho parted ways with the group in October 2019.

In August 2022, five MONSTA X members renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment. Despite I.M’s departure from the agency, fans were assured that MONSTA X would still continue its activities as a group. – Rappler.com