Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones’ breakup: Here’s what netizens have to say

MANILA, Philippines – After 10 years, actor Jericho Rosales and model Kim Jones have called it quits.

Rumors of the split reached fever pitch on Monday, January 29, when entrepreneur Ricco Ocampo – the couple’s godfather – confirmed in an interview with ABS-CBN News that the two had indeed parted ways.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties,” Ocampo said, saying the couple had been separated since 2019.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the split.

Di ko na alam yun hiwalayan bang Jericho and Kim or yun Marcos at Duterte nakakahilo! 🤭 — Mey by the Window (@elmerdalag) January 29, 2024

Jericho and Kim 💔😭



Wala ka na talagang ginawang tama, BBM. 😡 — Mae Teodosio (@Maemerloo) January 29, 2024

confirmed na buwag na gyud si jericho rosales ug kim jones 🥲

i really loved them tho they seemed cool and supportive of each other’s careers🥲 — j 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@jeabeeee) January 29, 2024

hindi nakakagulat ang jericho rosales kim jones separation

sa wedding vow pa lang ni jericho na "i cant wait for our sexy time" red flag na agad

sex b/w couple is so sacred it should be a mortal sin to joke about it outside the 2 of you — sheeeyyy 🇵🇭 (@superhum0m) January 29, 2024

Hahahaha siguro mga 1000000 na paligo para maging kasing ganda ako ng kuko ni Kim Jones para magkachance kay Echo. 😆 — LA🌷 | Winner (@holysolia) January 29, 2024

Hiwalay na si jericho rosales at kim jong un? — Chris Padilla (@ChrisHilera) January 29, 2024

Yun mga alta sila pa ang source ng showbiz breakups

Ricco o. for kim & echo

Belo for LQ

Cguro pag mga shala gatherings ang topic nila latest showbiz chismis 😆 — Luna2 (@Luna_031992) January 29, 2024

WHY DID ECHO AND KIM HAVE TO BREAK UP WHY GOD WHY — zZZZ (@gomezyrel) January 29, 2024

What do you mean separated since 2019 hindi ba’t last year lang inaffirm ni Echo na si Kim ang love of his life :(( Then again, hindi naman necessary makatuluyan love of one’s life HAY — Ellie (@the430girl) January 29, 2024

Despite the split, the couple still have upcoming collaborations in 2024; according to Ocampo, the three of them are working together on a film. Rosales is also starring in the upcoming international prison action series Sell Block.

Rosales and Jones tied the knot in Boracay in May 2014. They first met in 2011 at a group dinner organized by Rosales’ friend and fellow actor Dominic Ochoa. – Rappler.com