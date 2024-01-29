Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones’ breakup: Here’s what netizens have to say

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – After 10 years, actor Jericho Rosales and model Kim Jones have called it quits.
Rumors of the split reached fever pitch on Monday, January 29, when entrepreneur Ricco Ocampo – the couple’s godfather – confirmed in an interview with ABS-CBN News that the two had indeed parted ways.
“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties,” Ocampo said, saying the couple had been separated since 2019.
Here’s what netizens had to say about the split.
Despite the split, the couple still have upcoming collaborations in 2024; according to Ocampo, the three of them are working together on a film. Rosales is also starring in the upcoming international prison action series Sell Block.
Rosales and Jones tied the knot in Boracay in May 2014. They first met in 2011 at a group dinner organized by Rosales’ friend and fellow actor Dominic Ochoa. – Rappler.com
