Filipino devotees flock to the return of Black Nazarene procession | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Nazareno 2024, Diego Loyzaga, Jo Koy at the Golden Globes

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After a three-year suspension due to COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees join a procession in honor of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Tuesday, January 9.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says her country is ready to work with other Southeast Asian nations to finalize a long-delayed code of conduct for the South China Sea.

Yoga teacher and model Alexis Suapengco claims she is the mother of actor Diego Loyzaga’s daughter and says he kicked them out of his house to accommodate another woman.

Actor Enchong Dee expresses gratitude over the success of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival film GomBurZa, in which he co-starred.

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy says he was having an off night when he hosted the Golden Globes, Sunday Night in the US. — Rappler.com