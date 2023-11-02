Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge are dating – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating British actor Louis Patridge, according to US media.

An unnamed source told outlet The US Sun that the “Vampire” singer flew to London recently to spend time with the Enola Holmes star.

“Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see,” The Sun quoted a source as saying.

The report added that the two celebrities, both 20, met through common friends in early 2023 and have been “messaging quite a bit.”

According to the outlet, the source shared that the two have been “inseparable” recently and were “acting very coupley.”

Photos of Olivia and Louis hanging out together also circulated on social media, further fueling speculations of romance between the two.

As of writing, representatives from both celebrities have yet to react to the dating rumors.

Louis is best known for starring as Lord Tewkesbury in the hit Netflix films Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He also starred in the mini-series Pistol.

Meanwhile, Olivia released her sophomore album GUTS in September, which carries songs “Bad Idea Right,” and “Get Him Back!” Her other hits include “Good 4 U,” “Traitor,” “Deja Vu,” and “Enough for You.”

She previously reportedly dated music executive and entrepreneur Zack Bia. – Rappler.com