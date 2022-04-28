Olivia Wilde served papers from ex Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis arrives for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA

A source close to Sudeikis says the actor had 'no prior knowledge' that Wilde would be served in such an 'inappropriate manner'

MANILA, Philippines – Olivia Wilde was served custody papers by ex-fiance and the father of her two children Jason Sudeikis while live onstage at the 2022 CinemaCon.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE, the 38-year-old actress was in the middle of her presentation for her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling when a mysterious manila envelope labeled “personal and confidential” was given to her by an unknown person.

At first, onlookers and even Wilde thought that the envelope contained a script. Calling it “very mysterious,” the actress said: “I’m going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.”

Upon opening it, Wilde nonchalantly said, “Okay, got it. Thank you.” She didn’t provide any remark about the contents of the envelope, and only proceeded to continue with her presentation.

Deadline first confirmed that the envelope contained custody documents from Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis split in 2020 after 10 years of being together and seven years of engagement. They share two kids – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

A source close to Sudeikis, however, told Variety, that he had “no prior knowledge” that Wilde would be served with the documents in “such an inappropriate manner.”

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source said. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Following the incident, CinemaCon released a statement saying that they would “reevaluate” their security protocols.

“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” National Association of Theatre Owners managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”

Neither Wilde and Sudeikis have addressed the issue. – Rappler.com