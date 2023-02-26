‘Our whole entire world’: Paris Hilton introduces son Phoenix on social media

Paris welcomes her first son in January via surrogate

MANILA, Philippines – Paris Hilton has introduced her son to the public, fully showing the baby’s face for the first time and revealing his name: Phoenix.

In an Instagram post on Friday, February 24, the model-entrepreneur shared a series of photos of her cradling the newborn as her husband Carter Reum looks on.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” she captioned the post.

In her podcast This Is Paris, the socialite shared that her son’s name – Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum – drew inspiration from the Arizona city, adding that she’d like to name her future daughter as London. “I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she explained.

The reveal came a month after Paris announced in January that she welcomed her first child with Carter via surrogate.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she said then, adding that she’s always dreamt of becoming a mother.

Paris and Carter got engaged in February 2021 during Paris’ 40th birthday weekend, which was spent on a private island. They got married in November. – Rappler.com