Paris Hilton welcomes 1st child with husband Carter Reum

MANILA, Philippines – Model and entrepreneur Paris Hilton is now a mom! Paris and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby boy via surrogate, according to US media.

In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine, Paris, 41, said that it’s “always been [her] dream to be a mother” and that she’s so happy that she and her husband found each other.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she added.

On Wednesday, January 25, Paris posted an adorable close-up of her hand and her son’s intertwined, with the caption: “You are already loved beyond words.” The name of her first child hasn’t been revealed yet.

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Paris said that she and Carter, 41, always knew they wanted to start a family together. They started the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process a few months in the pandemic, claiming it was “perfect timing.”

Paris and Carter got engaged in February 2021 during Paris’ 40th birthday weekend, which was spent on a private island. They got married in November. – Rappler.com