Park Bo-gum signs with THEBLACKLABEL 

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, known for his roles in Reply 1988 and Encounter, has officially signed with THEBLACKLABEL, an affiliate of YG Entertainment.

“We have signed a management deal with Park Bo-gum,” the agency said in a statement on Monday, January 30, according to a report by Soompi.

“As actor Park Bo-gum has a wide variety of charms and talents, we will maximize our use of THEBLACKLABEL’s strengths and know-how so that he can deepen his charms in many different fields, including as an actor. We will go all out in our support [of Park Bo-gum] all over the world,” they added.

Park, who was previously under Blossom Entertainment until December 2022, is the first actor under THEBLACKLABEL, which is home to K-pop stars Zion.T, Jeon Somi, and BIGBANG’s Taeyang.

The news of his new agency came days after he was confirmed to star in an upcoming drama called You Have Done Well with singer-actress IU.

Park, 29, also starred in Love in the Moonlight, Record of Youth, Itaewon Class, Hello Monster, and Youth Over Flowers. – Rappler.com