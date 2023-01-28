IU, Park Bo-gum to star in new drama together

'You Have Done Well' is a series set in the 1950s about two characters born on Jeju Island

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum are coming together for an upcoming new drama called You Have Done Well, the English translation of its Korean title, which is in the Jeju dialect.

According to a Soompi report, production company Pan Entertainment said on Friday, January 27, that the drama will be written by Sang Choon (Fight for My Way, When The Camellia Blooms) and directed by Kim Won-seok (Signal, My Mister, Misaeng: Incomplete Life). Production will begin early 2023.

You Have Done Well will see IU – whose real name is Lee Ji-eun – play Ae Soon and Bo-gum will play Gwan Shik, two characters born on Jeju Island. The series, set in the 1950s, will tell the life stories of both leads, with Ae Soon being a nervous yet bold rebel who dreams of being a poet but cannot attend school, and Gwan Shik, a diligent but silent warrior who is in love with Ae Soon.

The last time IU and Bo-gum were seen on television together was for a romantic video commercial over a decade ago.

“Strawberry Moon” singer IU is also known for other K-dramas, like Hotel de Luna, My Mister, Dream High, The Producers, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart, while Bo-gum is known for Love in the Moonlight, Record of Youth, Reply 1988, Encounter, Itaewon Class, Hello Monster, and Youth Over Flowers. – Rappler.com