LOOK: Beauty queen Patch Magtanong is engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Joshua Cordoves.

Cordoves shared on Thursday, September 22, photos from their proposal in Amsterdam. “They say deciding on a life partner is difficult, thank you for making it easy for me,” he captioned the post, tagging Magtanong’s account.

Fellow beauty queens such as Laura Lehmann and Hannah Arnold quickly congratulated the couple. Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, who is also Joshua’s sister, wrote: “Welcome to our crazy family, Patch!”

Aside from being a beauty queen, Magtanong, 28, is also a lawyer. – Rappler.com