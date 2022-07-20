Paul Soriano to direct Marcos’ first SONA

Presidential aspirant former senator Bongbong Marcos waves to the crowd inside the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, as he arrives for the campaign kick-off rally on February 8, 2022. Rappler

Soriano is the filmmaker behind the President's campaign ads

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Soriano, the filmmaker behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign ads, will be directing the President’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 25.

Soriano told ABS-CBN News that the SONA “will be simple and traditional and will focus on his message.”

He will rehearse with Marcos Jr., Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), and cinematographer Odie Flores on Sunday, July 24.

The filmmaker has been working on Marcos Jr.’s campaign ads and visuals since the President’s stints as vice governor and governor of Ilocos Norte. Soriano’s father Jeric Soriano is first cousins with Marcos Jr.’s wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Toni Gonzaga, Soriano’s wife, was also one of Marcos Jr.’s top celebrity endorsers during his presidential campaign.

Soriano follows in the footsteps of Brillante Mendoza and Joyce Bernal, who were tapped to direct the SONAs of former president Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com