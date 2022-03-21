Star power: Which local celebrities are endorsing which 2022 presidential candidates?

MANILA, Philippines – In a country where politics and showbiz are often intertwined, entertainment figures have long played a vital role in the Philippines’ political scene.
We’ve seen our fair share of celebrities running for (and winning) seats in public office. But aside from these celebrities-turned-politicians, artists who do not seek positions in the government have also been vocal about their political beliefs, especially in recent years. (READ: The pros and cons of celebrities interviewing political candidates)
Given their huge followings, these showbiz personalities, whether through official endorsements or just voicing out their support on social media, can influence the public’s opinion on a certain candidate.
This upcoming 2022 national elections, many celebrities have already declared who they are going to vote for. Some have also joined campaign rallies or appeared in advertisements to show support for their chosen candidates.
Here are some of them:
Ping Lacson – Tito Sotto
Several members of the showbiz Sotto clan have shown support for the Lacson-Sotto tandem, including Tito’s brother Vic, Vic’s wife Pauleen, and Tito’s daughter Ciara. Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto also appeared in an advertisement for Tito.
Actress Iwa Moto, who’s married to Ping’s son Pampi Lacson, also endorsed the tandem.
Eat Bulaga hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola have also performed at one of the tandem’s proclamation rallies.
Bongbong Marcos – Sara Duterte
Actress-host Toni Gonzaga is one of the UniTeam’s staunch supporters, having performed in several campaign sorties.
Karla Estrada, who filed a certificate as a nominee of party-list group Tingog Sinirangan, a group best known for voting to reject the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, was also present at several UniTeam campaign rallies.
Other celebrities who have performed at the UniTeam’s campaign rallies include rapper Andrew E, and singers Randy Santiago, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, and Lyca Gairanod. Bands like Aegis, Silent Sanctuary, South Border, and Plethora were also among the performers.
Showbiz personalities like Nora Aunor, Dulce, Aiko Melendez, and Roderick Paulate have also campaigned for Marcos Jr. and Duterte on their respective social media accounts.
Celebrities-turned-politicians Lucy Torres-Gomez and Richard Gomez have also endorsed Marcos Jr. for president.
Manny Pacquiao – Lito Atienza
Musician Freddie Aguilar, who sang at Rodrigo Duterte’s inauguration in 2016, has chosen to endorse Pacquiao. He was one of the performers at Pacquiao’s proclamation rally.
Beauty-queen-turned-actress Bianca Manalo was also seen at several Pacquiao-Atienza proclamation rallies in support of her partner, reelectionist Senator Win Gatchalian.
Leni Robredo – Kiko Pangilinan
Among the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, it’s the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem that has arguably received the most endorsements from local celebrities.
As early as October 2021, when Robredo announced her bid for the presidency, many celebrities like Jim Paredes, Pokwang, Rita Avila, Lara Quigaman, and Enchong Dee have already expressed their support for the lone female candidate.
When campaign season officially began, many stars also joined Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies across the country. A Facebook page called “Celebrities for Leni,” featuring artcards of showbiz personalities expressing why they’re voting for Leni, has even garnered 17,000 followers as of writing.
Among those present at Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign rallies were celebrities Janine Gutierrez, Angel Locsin, Donny Pangilinan, Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez, Rica Peralejo, Edu Manzano, Gab Valenciano, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Jake Ejercito, and the family of Marjorie Barretto.
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Saab Magalona, Jane de Leon, Sharmaine Buencamino, and Nonie Buencamino have also expressed their support for Robredo and Pangilinan on social media.
Actress Nadine Lustre also rallied behind the tandem in a press conference.
Anne Curtis also reposted several clips from the Robredo-Pangilinan rally in Pasig, while actor Daniel Padilla was also seen posing with a campaign poster of Robredo.
Aside from these celebrities, several musicians and OPM acts have also performed at Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign sorties. The list includes Ely Buendia, Jona, Noel Cabangon, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben, Autotelic, Rivermaya, and Itchyworms.
