Star power: Which local celebrities are endorsing which 2022 presidential candidates?

Is your favorite actor or band rooting for your presidential pick?

MANILA, Philippines – In a country where politics and showbiz are often intertwined, entertainment figures have long played a vital role in the Philippines’ political scene.

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrities running for (and winning) seats in public office. But aside from these celebrities-turned-politicians, artists who do not seek positions in the government have also been vocal about their political beliefs, especially in recent years. (READ: The pros and cons of celebrities interviewing political candidates)

Given their huge followings, these showbiz personalities, whether through official endorsements or just voicing out their support on social media, can influence the public’s opinion on a certain candidate.

This upcoming 2022 national elections, many celebrities have already declared who they are going to vote for. Some have also joined campaign rallies or appeared in advertisements to show support for their chosen candidates.

Here are some of them:

Ping Lacson – Tito Sotto

Several members of the showbiz Sotto clan have shown support for the Lacson-Sotto tandem, including Tito’s brother Vic, Vic’s wife Pauleen, and Tito’s daughter Ciara. Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto also appeared in an advertisement for Tito.

Actress Iwa Moto, who’s married to Ping’s son Pampi Lacson, also endorsed the tandem.

Eat Bulaga hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola have also performed at one of the tandem’s proclamation rallies.

Eat Bulaga stars Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola inject energy into the crowd.



Over a hundred supporters approach the stage to take a closer look and to take photos.



This didn’t happen to any candidates who have spoken so far. #PHVote #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/cwxvoebw9d — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) February 8, 2022

Bongbong Marcos – Sara Duterte

Actress-host Toni Gonzaga is one of the UniTeam’s staunch supporters, having performed in several campaign sorties.

Toni Gonzaga performs Katy Perry's Roar, and introduces the Uniteam. Rodante Marcoleta isn't here. | via @lianbuan pic.twitter.com/8HKohB7x3W — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 16, 2022

Karla Estrada, who filed a certificate as a nominee of party-list group Tingog Sinirangan, a group best known for voting to reject the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, was also present at several UniTeam campaign rallies.

ICYMI: Entertainers led by Karla Estrada cheer the crowd during the UniTeam grand rally at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Friday, March 11. #PHVote #WeDecide



Photos from Allan Peter Sinco/PonD News Asiahttps://t.co/DrzZytoBY8 pic.twitter.com/x7vpJ5kPik — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 12, 2022

Other celebrities who have performed at the UniTeam’s campaign rallies include rapper Andrew E, and singers Randy Santiago, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, and Lyca Gairanod. Bands like Aegis, Silent Sanctuary, South Border, and Plethora were also among the performers.

Showbiz personalities like Nora Aunor, Dulce, Aiko Melendez, and Roderick Paulate have also campaigned for Marcos Jr. and Duterte on their respective social media accounts.

Celebrities-turned-politicians Lucy Torres-Gomez and Richard Gomez have also endorsed Marcos Jr. for president.

Manny Pacquiao – Lito Atienza

Musician Freddie Aguilar, who sang at Rodrigo Duterte’s inauguration in 2016, has chosen to endorse Pacquiao. He was one of the performers at Pacquiao’s proclamation rally.

LOOK: Freddie Aguilar now performing onstage at Pacquiao's proclamation rally. #PHVote #WeDecide



📷: Manny Pacquiao Kampeon sa Puso ng Bawat Pilipino/FBhttps://t.co/eh2uaXK4zl pic.twitter.com/1OI1rb8BaR — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 8, 2022

Beauty-queen-turned-actress Bianca Manalo was also seen at several Pacquiao-Atienza proclamation rallies in support of her partner, reelectionist Senator Win Gatchalian.

IN PHOTO: Actress Bianca Manalo (proxy for partner reelectionist Senator Win Gatchalian), Manny Pacquiao, and senatorial bets Raffy Tulfo and Lutgardo Barbo at the Pacquiao-Atienza proclamation rally #PHVote #WeDecide https://t.co/eh2uaXK4zl pic.twitter.com/H7mcb9WuZ1 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 8, 2022

Leni Robredo – Kiko Pangilinan

Among the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, it’s the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem that has arguably received the most endorsements from local celebrities.

As early as October 2021, when Robredo announced her bid for the presidency, many celebrities like Jim Paredes, Pokwang, Rita Avila, Lara Quigaman, and Enchong Dee have already expressed their support for the lone female candidate.

When campaign season officially began, many stars also joined Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies across the country. A Facebook page called “Celebrities for Leni,” featuring artcards of showbiz personalities expressing why they’re voting for Leni, has even garnered 17,000 followers as of writing.

Among those present at Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign rallies were celebrities Janine Gutierrez, Angel Locsin, Donny Pangilinan, Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez, Rica Peralejo, Edu Manzano, Gab Valenciano, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Jake Ejercito, and the family of Marjorie Barretto.

Candidates who are as genuine, as qualified, and as capable as her don’t come around too often. Let’s not waste this rare opportunity to let someone like her lead 💖✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/iYJ2T0eGeY — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) March 21, 2022

Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Saab Magalona, Jane de Leon, Sharmaine Buencamino, and Nonie Buencamino have also expressed their support for Robredo and Pangilinan on social media.

Just finished hosting the Women’s Covenant Signing with Vice President @lenirobredo 💖 Fangirling with my co-host @candygamos 💕😂



“Gobyernong Tapat, Kababaihan Angat!” pic.twitter.com/wotsdZisFh — Saab #LeniKiko2022 (@saabmagalona) March 7, 2022

Actress Nadine Lustre also rallied behind the tandem in a press conference.

Nadine Lustre is a proud Kakampink! 💗



"Maganda yung track record and I really see na si Madam Leni tsaka si Sir Kiko, they really care about the country." – @hello_nadine @lenirobredo @kikopangilinan#NadineLustre © taxwhizph live pic.twitter.com/wkWaoYrTXT — ALWAYS JDN | ; (@always_jdn) March 14, 2022

Anne Curtis also reposted several clips from the Robredo-Pangilinan rally in Pasig, while actor Daniel Padilla was also seen posing with a campaign poster of Robredo.

Aside from these celebrities, several musicians and OPM acts have also performed at Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign sorties. The list includes Ely Buendia, Jona, Noel Cabangon, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben, Autotelic, Rivermaya, and Itchyworms.

Are there any celebrity endorsers we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com