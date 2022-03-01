LOOK: Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna’s African safari adventure

The celebrity couple are currently enjoying their vacation with Ellen's son Elias

MANILA, Philippines – After tying the knot three months ago, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay flew to Africa for their honeymoon.

Together with Ellen’s son Elias, the couple arrived in Africa on February 24 and have since uploaded photos from their vacation on Instagram.

They were seen enjoying a safari adventure in Tanzania and interacting with the locals.

Ellen and Derek tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bataan in November 2021, just less than a year of being together. They first met in January, confirmed their relationship in February, and got engaged in March.

Prior to meeting Ellen, Derek had been in a relationship with actress Andrea Torres that ended in November 2020. Ellen, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with actor John Lloyd Cruz, the father of her son, Elias. – Rappler.com