‘We got married again’: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Derek to Ellen: 'Thank you for changing my life, thank you for loving me'

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay flew to Peru to mark their first anniversary as husband and wife.

In an Instagram post on Friday, November 11, Ellen shared photos from what seems to be a Peruvian despacho ceremony, where they were being blessed together by a local shaman.

“Today, we got married again,” she wrote.

Ellen also shared more photos from their vacation, including snaps from their trip to the famous Machu Picchu. “Celebrating us today,” she wrote. “OMG, we’re soooo married. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Derek uploaded a video message for his wife. “I just want to say thank you for changing my life. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being who you are,” he said.

Fellow celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Yam Concepcion, and Vina Morales sent anniversary greetings to the couple.

Ellen and Derek wed in November 2021, after confirming their relationship in February 2021. – Rappler.com