SLAY! These Filipino celebrities served looks at Milan Fashion Week 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Milan Fashion Week 2023 ran from September 19 to 25, and Filipino celebrities in attendance did not disappoint with their sensational ‘fits.

Take a look at our trendsetting stars:

Liza Soberano

In her first appearance in Milan Fashion Week, actress Liza Soberano hit the international scene with looks from Gucci and Prada.

“Welcoming this new Gucci era with open arms!” she captioned her post, showcasing her look for the fashion house’s show. “Love the collection already, [Sabato De Sarno, the creative director of Gucci].”

Heart Evangelista

Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista was radiant in the front row of major Fashion Week shows.

“A night to remember,” she wrote in a post showcasing her look for the Versace show.

She also posted looks from Italian brands Alberta Ferretti, Tod’s, Bally, and Missoni on her Instagram.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach continued to bewitch crowds with her breathtaking looks at Milan Fashion Week.

Sporting outfits from brands like Gucci and Moschino, she made sure to shine all week long.

Andrea Brillantes

Gen Z actress Andrea Brillantes made her debut at Fashion Week this year. She attended shows for Versace and Gucci.

“Admiring Versace looks up close at Lake Como,” she wrote in a post in Italian, revealing her outfit for the show.

Kelsey Meritt

After captivating fashion fanatics with her looks at New York Fashion Week, Filipino-American model Kelsey Merrit’s made her stop at Milan.

“[I] was so excited to see Peter Hawking’s first collection for [Tom Ford] and he delivered,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Vicki Belo

CEO of Belo Medical Group Vicki Belo did not miss out on any of the fun in Milan. She was in the audience for shows for major fashion houses like Prada and Versace.

“This collection is stunningly beautiful, can’t wait to get my hands on it,” she said of the Versace collection.

– with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.